Riyadh - During the month of July 2023, the Saudi Business Center (SBC), in collaboration with key government entities, delivered over 98,000 services to investors and enterprises across the Kingdom through SBC's branches and Business Platform, to make it easier to start and run a business in the Kingdom, and to improve the business environment.

The services are part of SBC's effort to provide best-quality and efficient government services to the business sector through a one-stop digital platform.

The overall number of SBC services beneficiaries reached 24,000, while 59,860 entities benefited from the Business Platform services.

The platform reported offering 65,152 value-added services to the business sector, the most important of which issuing and amending commercial registrations.

The SBC call center got 63,735 inquiries via phone calls and social media outlets, and the number of financial statements reviewed through the Qawaem program exceeded 10,200.