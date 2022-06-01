Riyadh: Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi has participated in the inauguration ceremony of the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022, which is held in Geneva under the theme “ICTs for Well-Being, Inclusion and Resilience”, in the presence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to Geneva Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s participation aims at enhancing its international status in the ICT sector, in addition to highlighting its efforts and achievements in issues to be discussed in the forum, where the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is considered a strategic partner to realize the goals of the summit and relevant Sustainable Development Goals and a main player in enhancing the culture of excellence and creativity in all fields related to ICT at the international level.



Al-Tamimi, during a speech he delivered at the forum, highlighted the importance of sustainability for the ICT sector and the increasing need for it in light of the accelerating challenges the world is witnessing.