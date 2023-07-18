Saudi Arabia - Tonomus, NEOM’s cognitive technology company, has announced the opening of its first digital communications facility.

The Tonomus.NEOM Telecommunications Centre contains a high-capacity, highly efficient data centre and associated infrastructure to enhance the availability, resilience and growth of 5G, satellite and fibre cable network connectivity, and enable the provision of secure private cloud services in the NEOM region. On-site offices and facilities within the Centre will support day-to-day operations and collaboration with telecommunications industry partners.

The Centre represents a key upgrade to NEOM’s existing ICT infrastructure and will offer some of the highest and most reliable network speeds anywhere in the world.

Strategically located

Strategically located in Oxagon, home to advanced and clean industries in NEOM, it will provide consistent bandwidth for secure information sharing and fast decision making, supporting the demands of construction across the NEOM region, keeping a growing number of residents and businesses connected securely and without interruption, driving down operating costs.

As a cornerstone of the broader digital infrastructure envisaged for NEOM, the Centre’s advanced, scalable capabilities will empower NEOM’s networks to keep pace with future demands, and support next-generation, automated technologies and enterprise, as well as the provision of predictive, cognitive services across the region.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer of NEOM, said: “The launch of the Tonomus.NEOM Telecommunications Centre is another important milestone in the development of NEOM. This centre will play a part in realising our vision for a smart, cutting-edge region that prioritises livability, where infrastructure and services are designed to give people time back to live their lives to the fullest. It will raise competitiveness in the global ICT industry and support both businesses and individuals who will call NEOM home.”

Software-driven network

The Centre will power a software-driven network and secure private cloud that is projected to service up to 60 locations, some 1,800 structures, approximately 300,000 construction staff needed at NEOM by 2025 and 200 million IoT devices by 2030. It will also interface with key existing and future national and international digital networks and services to offer a seamless experience to end users.

The completion of the facility demonstrates Tonomus’ ability to deliver advanced, future-proof digital infrastructure in collaboration with leading global technology vendors and industry partners and is a key component of the company’s strategy to become a foremost supplier of ICT and digital services.

Joseph Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Tonomus, said: “The Tonomus.NEOM Telecommunications Centre will be a powerful catalyst for NEOM, supporting secure, near-instant information exchange and fast decision making across all its sectors. It will also enable the predictive intelligence and cognitive solutions to create the sustainable, livable and equitable future that we aim to make possible in NEOM and beyond. The Centre represents a significant expansion of Tonomus’ service portfolio and evidence of our world-leading ability to create infrastructure that fuels innovation and the digital economy.”

State-of-the-art solutions

The Tonomus.NEOM Telecommunications Centre combines and integrates state-of-the-art solutions provided by multiple enterprises, including solutions by stc, NESMA, Huawei, XFusion, Redington, Comatec, GGC, SARA, RAM, TSS, Fortinet, F5, NEC, PSIM, G2K, Samir Group, Exclusive Networks and Maxvision.

The facility site spans an area of 18,000 sq m, with a two-floor office building hosting 150 personnel. It will also serve as a hub for ongoing collaboration with telecommunications solution providers and technology partners, fostering innovation to support ongoing enhancements and improvements to NEOM’s digital network capabilities. Its strategic location in Oxagon, where it will benefit from integration with the reimagined industrial city’s broader innovative ecosystem, will allow the Centre to offer the secure, resilient, highly capable networks needed to deploy autonomous technologies and infrastructure, support advanced and clean industries, and provide a competitive advantage to future tenants.

