Saudi Arabia is set to train hundreds of skilled engineers through a new artificial intelligence (AI) programme to boost its information technology (IT) sector.

The kingdom’s National Program for Information Technology Development (NPITD) announced on Thursday the launch of the initiative, AIM, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The programme is tasked to establish a comprehensive AI innovation system, including infrastructure and capacity building, cooperation with industries and governments and project development, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Part of the objectives is to train more than 1,000 skilled engineers on machine learning and AI, as well as foster innovation and support business ventures.

The initiative will create more than 25 linguistic models in AI, to cater to the needs of industries and governments.

The programme is also in partnership with the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

AI is expected to contribute more than $135 billion to the Saudi economy in 2030, equivalent to 12.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP), according to global consultancy PwC.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com