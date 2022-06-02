Riyadh – TAWAL, a Saudi information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dawiyat Integrated Communications and Information Technology Company.

The two companies will team up to enhance the ICT infrastructure solutions in the Kingdom, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Upon the agreement, they will deliver a range of services to support TAWAL’s future 5G expansion plans and discuss a potential consortium to provide customers with their business offerings.

The collaboration will also provide TAWAL and the fiber-optic network services provider with a platform for internet of things (IoT) solutions.

The partnership comes in line with TAWAL's objective to enrich its clients' communication needs and accelerate the roll-out of current and future technologies.

Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO of TAWAL, said: “We look forward to working with Dawiyat to develop innovative solutions that fulfil our clients’ needs and contribute to the industry transformation and growth.”

