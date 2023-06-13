Riyadh – Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P) announced a SAR 84.45 million deal with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to secure short message service (SMS) and digital connectivity with service providers (BSMSS).

The 24-month agreement covers the establishment, installation, and operation of control system management devices for data circuits, according to a bourse filing.

Perfect Presentation highlighted that the project will reflect on its revenues during the period from 2023 to 2025.

Meanwhile, the awarding and signing dates of the contract were 27 February and 15 May 2023, respectively.

Last March, the listed company obtained a SAR 235 million loan from Riyad Bank to finance new project deals and issue letters of credit and guarantee.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).