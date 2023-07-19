RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice has announced new upgrades and services for its Najiz app, which provides more than 45 services to the public.



“The new features include biometric verification with fingerprint or face recognition, which ensures security and smooth access to the app,” the MoJ said.



“This also prevents delays or cancelations of remote hearings due to login issues.”



Users can also sync the app with their smartphone calendar and receive notifications for their hearings.



Furthermore, the app has a new user interface that improves the accessibility of the services. The Najiz app is free to download from the iPhone and Android app stores.

