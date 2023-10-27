Riyadh -- The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GASGI) and NEOM signed today in Riyadh a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the geospatial sector and associated geospatial infrastructure (geodesy, marine surveying, aerial surveying and photography, remote sensing, and geospatial data), and exchanging experiences concerning supervision, management, organization, licensing, qualification, sharing and exchanging geospatial data and information to find technical and technological solutions in the management of cognitive cities.

The memo, which was signed by GASGI Chairman Eng. Mohammed Yahya Al-Sayel and the CEO of NEOM, Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, reflects the two sides’ endeavor to achieve the joint strategic goals of GASGI and NEOM, including developing work practices to improve means of interoperability and integration of digital systems that benefit from the geospatial data available in the national geospatial platform; cooperating in developing regulations, standards, and executive methodologies for geospatial specialized work to meet the needs of the supervisory scope in NEOM; and explore future opportunities for investment, business development, and innovation for the sector.

The MoU stipulated benefiting from the services and products of the national network of continuous monitoring stations (KSA-CORS), the use of the National Spatial Reference (SANSRS) in all surveying work at NEOM, and the provision of support by GASGI to use or move to this reference and cooperation to facilitate the Authority’s tasks in NEOM, including geodetic work.