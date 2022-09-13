Saudi Arabia - The Global AI Summit, hosted under the patronage of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, opens today.

The summit, running till September 15, will help to reimagine how AI can be a force for good – one that elevates humanity. This is the beginning of a worldwide dialogue to build bridges across technology, human-centered design, and policymaking, said a statement.

The summit will see the launch of the AI Corridor Center of Excellence which will develop AI solutions to address global challenges. It will support collaboration between Aramco and other key partners, such as Caltech and Beyond Limits, to streamline the innovation process in the Kingdom and globally.

Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser, said: “Today I am proud to announce a new strategic project that we are calling the “Aramco Global AI Corridor”.

"The Corridor is designed to develop and commercialise complex AI solutions, to train Saudi talent, support Saudi start-ups and, together with global partners, build a local AI ecosystem. This will include an AI Delivery Factory, AI Academy, AI Venturing Studio, and unique R&D AI labs.”

Focused on AI Now, AI Next, and AI Never, the summit will explore the impact of AI on topics as crucial as economic mobility, healthcare, human capability development, and smart cities.

AI Now - is about giving attendees practical tools through keynotes, workshops, panels, and technology demonstrations that will drive progress.

AI Next - looks ahead to the change makers and pioneers who are paving the way for AI to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

AI Never - challenges the audience and speakers to engage in debates about the ethics and responsible use of AI across a range of areas.

The summit s to create a disruptive global platform, where AI leaders and pioneers from every corner of the world come together to connect and collaborate.

To inspire and catalyse a worldwide movement, we need to evolve from ideas to action.

The Global AI summit gathers the most prominent policymakers, leading investors, policy thought leaders and innovators, all working to deploy AI by exploring the state of AI, investment cases, commitments and governance to bring AI solutions at a global scale.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).