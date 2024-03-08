RIYADH — During a meeting at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) headquarters, Dr. Munir Eldesouki, President of KACST, engaged with US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech Affairs, Anne Neuberger, and a delegation of 20 leading companies.



The focus of the discussions was bolstering cooperation in future communications technologies, highlighting the strategic role of National Labs in advancing technological development, innovation, and bridging the gap between industry and academia. This initiative aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to support the national economy through science and technology parks.



Dr. Talal Al-Sedairy, Senior Vice President of KACST for Research and Development, and Eng. Bassam Al-Bassam, Deputy Minister for Telecom and Infrastructure at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), shared insights on the Kingdom's communication strategies, emphasizing the adoption of technologies and the enhancement of research and development to foster innovation in future economic sectors.



The meeting also covered the deployment of Open RAN innovations, developments in cybersecurity technologies, and the utilization of artificial intelligence in smart networks. Furthermore, the collaboration between academic institutions and the industry was discussed, underscoring the importance of academic partnerships in speeding up innovation and the practical application of research outputs.



Representatives from KACST, STC Group, Aramco, and key American firms, including Amazon, Qualcomm, Ciena, IBM, and Ceres Capital, explored potential investment opportunities within the Garage innovation district, joint research and development programs, and the establishment of joint laboratories and centers of excellence.



The session concluded with a visit to an exhibition, organized by KACST at the LEAP Tech Convention, showcasing collaborations between Saudi Arabia and the US through the Joint Centers of Excellence programs. The US delegation also toured the semiconductor cleanroom, fourth industrial revolution labs, and the Garage, the region's largest deep-tech incubator and accelerator, home to 200 companies from over 50 countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).