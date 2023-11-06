RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has secured a leading position in the Digital Regulatory Maturity Index, outpacing G20 countries, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).



The Kingdom's achievement places it ahead of countries like the United States, France, Italy, China, Japan, and Russia.



The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) emphasized that this milestone resulted from collaborative efforts between local and international entities.



Key contributors include the launch of the Digital Regulatory Academy, regulatory innovation, global leadership, and the establishment of advanced digital infrastructure.



These developments underscore the significant growth in Saudi Arabia's telecom sector over the past four years.



The changes align with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to create an attractive regulatory environment across sectors, boost investments in the digital economy, and enhance collaboration among regulators on common issues.



The concerted efforts aim to improve the digital regulatory landscape in crucial industries.



This achievement is expected to fuel the growth of the digital economy, with the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) market projected to reach SR154 billion in 2022.



It also stimulates competition, attracts investments in the ICT sector, and reinforces the Kingdom's influential role in the ITU.



The successful outcome reflects the collaborative efforts of CST, working closely with the National Regulatory Committee, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Economy and Planning, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Digital Government Authority, Saudi Central Bank, Saudi Data and AI Authority, Transport General Authority, General Authority of Media Regulation, National Cybersecurity Authority, Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority, General Authority for Competition, and Consumer Protection Association.

