Riyadh – King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the US Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today signed a protocol amending and extending a scientific and technological cooperation agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the USA in a way that contributes to improving the research, development, and innovation sector and realizing the Saudi Vision 2030.

KACST President Dr. Mounir bin Mahmoud El-Desouky and US Chargé d'Affaires Martina Strong represented the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the USA, respectively, in the presence of several officials from the two countries.

The scientific and technological cooperation protocol seeks to enhance the scientific and technological potential in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the USA, expand the scope of relations between the scientific and technological communities in the two countries, encourage scientific and technological cooperation in fields of joint benefits for peaceful purposes, in addition to allowing an opportunity to exchange ideas, information, skills and technological methods.

The 10-year cooperation also contributes to realizing joint goals in research fields for science and technology, and supports partnerships between public and private research institutions to include all spectra of science, engineering and technology.