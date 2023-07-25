The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Japanese group NEC in bid to boost co-operation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics and "Internet of Things."

It was signed at the Saudi-Japanese round table meeting, organized by the Ministry of Investment in Jeddah, in the presence of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to the Kingdom.

Mashari bin Ibrahim Al Mashari, Deputy Director of the National Information Center in SDAIA inked the deal along with NEC Senior Vice President Naoki Yoshida.

The MoC aims to discuss opportunities of mutual interest between the two sides and support innovation and innovative solutions for a number of applications such as; Smart and safe cities, health applications, and logistics applications.

It will strengthen the "SDAIA" efforts in efficiently experimenting with technical solutions, leading the national trend for data and artificial intelligence, and achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 to promote the Kingdom to data-based negotiations and enabling initiatives related to data and artificial intelligence.

