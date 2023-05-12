Muscat: The Federation of Saudi Chambers adopted a proposal calling for the establishment of a Gulf local content unit, by concluding an agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to harmonize Gulf content and classify local products as a local product in the GCC countries.



This came during the periodic consultative meeting among the GCC trade ministers with the heads of federations and chambers of the GCC countries, which was hosted today in the Omani capital, Muscat.



The President of the Federation of Gulf and Saudi Chambers, Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi, praised the efforts of the GCC leaders in managing economic development programs, calling for increasing trade exchange and commercial movement between companies and developing programs to support small and medium enterprises, digital transformation, free and electronic trade.