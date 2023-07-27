Samsung Electronics has announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, its new Galaxy Tab S9 series and the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

With an innovative form factor enhanced by new Flex Hinge for a balanced design, and pro-grade camera capabilities with unique FlexCam, Galaxy Z series delivers unrivalled foldable experiences.

“Samsung is revolutionising the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Customer needs

“Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Next on the list, Galaxy Tab S9 series delivers a captivating display, optimised performance, signature in-box S Pen, and IP68 rating for both Galaxy Tab and S Pen.

“There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design,” said Roh.

Bringing ideas to life

“The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly.”

Whether playing games or watching videos, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers an entertainment experience that is immersive and portable. Galaxy Tab S9 series’ HDR10+ ensures scene-by-scene, frame-by-frame tone optimisation with a wide range of colors and brightness. The dynamic refresh rate of the Galaxy Tab S9 series automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz to balance smooth responsiveness with optimised battery efficiency. Eye Comfort also reduces eye strain with low blue light, reduced by more than 70%.

Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Watch6 series provides personalised health guidance, purposeful design upgrades and an enhanced mobile experience for a more informed and healthier self.

Galaxy Watch6 series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and more interactive user interface. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new band options that empower them to meet their goals.

Health monitoring

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said Roh.

“From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night.”-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).