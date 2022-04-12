Riyadh – Salam, a leading Saudi company in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, has entered into a partnership agreement with Nokia to carry out two projects aiming to modernise its digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The projects come in line with Salam’s vision to provide its customers in the Kingdom with the latest communications technologies worldwide, according to a press release.

Upon the deal, the Saudi company will adopt up-to-date technologies with high capabilities to guarantee innovative services experience for its users.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Salam, Radwan Al Mufleh, said: "The project further strengthens our company to continue playing a leading role in supporting our nation’s digital transformation journey, and achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at building a prosperous digital economy and a better future for the Kingdom.”

