Qatar ranked third in the Arab world in the Global AI Index issued by Tortoise Media.

The Global AI Index benchmarks nations on their level of investment, innovation and implementation of artificial intelligence due to the fact that the artificial intelligence revolution will transform business, government and society.

Tortoise Media said that the rise of ChatGPT and the ensuing arms race between big tech companies to develop their own generative AI models has led to a very public debate about how best to manage the risks of this new technology.

The Global AI Index is based on seven sub-pillars: Talent, Infrastructure, Operating Environment, Research, Development, Government Strategy, and Commercial.

Tortoise Media is a global company includes an advisory board and experts in artificial intelligence from around the world

