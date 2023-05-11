Qatar - Ooredoo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lenovo in a ceremony held at Ooredoo’s West Bay HQ Wednesday.

The MoU paves the way for innovative solutions for the B2B sector with a focus on data sovereignty, private 5G solutions, advanced AI solutions, and High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a service.

Ooredoo chief business officer Thani Ali al-Malki and Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, META general manager Alaa Bawab signed the agreement in the presence of senior executives from both sides, including Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohamed al-Thani.

The agreement aims to deploy Lenovo’s cutting-edge solutions across various industries, including healthcare, oil and gas, scientific research, and public safety to provide the necessary computing power and storage capacity to process and analyse vast amounts of data, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses, more precise research, and more effective public safety measures.

There is increasing demand for advanced computing and storage solutions that enable real-time processing and analysis of large datasets in different sectors such as retail, healthcare, education, and energy.

To meet this need, Lenovo and Ooredoo will work together to bring in advanced technological solutions that deliver data sovereign hybrid cloud with 5G capabilities to their customers. These solutions will allow customers to process and store sensitive data in-country and at the edge, providing an extra layer of security and compliance.

Al-Malki said: “We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Lenovo that will see us further enhance our business offerings. Ooredoo is always on the lookout for new solutions to support the growth of businesses in Qatar, with the aim of creating solutions that will enable businesses to thrive and provide our customers with more innovative and upgraded services.

“This collaboration will enable us to do just that. We are confident that the partnership will result in significant benefits, and deliver transformational digital experiences to our customers.”

Bawab said: “We recognise the value of telecommunications and aim to collaborate closely with Ooredoo to offer AI-powered solutions for the challenges on the road to a more connected future. Our high-performance computing service intends to drive scientific breakthroughs and our 5G-in-a-box approach promises diverse applications like traffic monitoring, public safety, manufacturing, and logistics.

“Our solutions are customisable and tailored to meet specific requirements. Partnering with Ooredoo will establish a sustainable ecosystem in Qatar, providing the necessary infrastructure to support innovative research and bolster economic growth.”

By collaborating closely with partners like Lenovo, Ooredoo further demonstrates its strategic commitment to offering the Ooredoo advantage to business customers. Lenovo’s global experience as a leader in HPC, cloud, and edge computing will drive scientific and technological advancements in Qatar.

