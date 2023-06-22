Qatar - Ooredoo and Dell Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen existing collaboration, simplify digital transformation initiatives and explore new growth opportunities through Dell’s APEX multicloud portfolio, a statement said.

The memorandum was signed by Adrian McDonald, EMEA president, Dell Technologies and Sheikh Ali bin Jabor al-Thani, CEO, Ooredoo Qatar, during the annual Dell Technologies World 2023.

Through the agreement, Ooredoo will explore the Dell APEX offerings to simplify its cloud experiences and gain more control over its applications and data. Dell APEX will allow Qatar’s leading communications service provider to seamlessly manage and orchestrate its workloads while optimising performance, minimizing risk and ensuring high network availability.

Ooredoo will be able to eliminate unnecessary complexity and inefficiency, thereby freeing up its teams to focus on innovation. The collaboration complements Ooredoo’s current IT environment and builds on the existing technology centered around Dell’s infrastructure, storage and cyber recovery services.



Sheikh Ali al-Thani said: "Today, multicloud technologies hold huge potential to accommodate new market demands and address our customer's changing business needs. With Dell APEX, we aim to simplify our customer's innovation journey by unlocking the full potential of multicloud and enabling them to leverage cloud experiences wherever and whenever they require. Our ongoing collaboration with Dell aligns with our commitment to drive innovation using best-in-class technologies and to deliver tangible benefits to our customers."



McDonald added that the Dell APEX solutions will help Ooredoo to remain agile and offer enhanced services to its corporate customers.

