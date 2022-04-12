Director of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority Salem Al- Othaina says, “The authority has a vision to Kuwaitize the field of information security in all sectors of the country”, reports Al-Rai daily. Al-Othaina explained that this vision was planned through an integrated program that qualifies Kuwaitis in all sectors. Its implementation will begin when the Supreme Committee for the Cybersecurity Strategy Program is approved.

The preparation of a security policy to protect sensitive national data from infiltration or transfer abroad has been completed. It will be issued soon and the state sectors will start implementing it. In a government memorandum, Al- Othaina said, “The authority recommended updating all laws related to cybersecurity, including the cybercrime law, by chairing the two committees formed by the Council of Ministers.

Through the cybersecurity strategy program, all laws related to cybersecurity in Kuwait will be reviewed to assess their compatibility with the technological development witnessed by the world, and to propose new laws to address the gaps in the current laws.” He revealed a plan to use cloud computing services in the various sectors of the country, adding that work is currently underway to implement the egovernment cloud strategy project

