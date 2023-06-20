RIYADH — The Interior Ministry's Absher platform registered more than 2.2 million electronic transactions in May 2023, the highest number of monthly transactions carried out since the start of the year.



Through the services of the Ministry of Interior's Agency for Civil Status, 11,076 transactions were carried out to issue a family register, 45,196 transactions for renewing the national ID, 107,875 transactions for verifying the national ID's validity.



Moreover, 27,189 people benefited from the Byanati "My information" service, while there were 13,006 transactions for identifying family members. As many as 9,872 transactions were carried out to issue replacements for damaged IDs, and 32,513 transactions for issuing replacements for lost IDs.



As for the services related to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), 169,303 electronic passports were issued or renewed, in addition to renewing 635,476 residence IDs (Iqamas).



At the same time, 51,954 transactions carried out to extend the validity of the exit and re-entry visas, 335,293 transactions for issuing exit and re-entry visas, and 10,247 transactions for transfer of service.



Transactions related to the Jawazat also included 35,823 transactions for muqeem print request, 15,875 transactions for canceling final exit visa, and 2,002 authorizations to receive female workers arriving for work, in addition to 43,101 transactions for issuing or renewing passports for less than 10 years.



Regarding services related to the General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor), the platform carried out 137,821 transactions for renewing vehicle license, 92,219 requests for repair permits, 74,571 transactions for renewing of driver's license.



Additionally, 84,562 requests for driving authorization, 19,332 transactions for breaking down damaged and unwanted vehicles, as well as 16,045 transactions for vehicle sale, 5,228 transactions for reviewing the Vehicle Insurance Validity, 27,726 requests for the replacement of number plates.



In May, the Absher platform completed 194,067 document delivery requests by the Saudi Post Logistics (SPL) , 6,845 general inquiries about fingerprinting, and 9,992 reports were issued through the Absher report service.



The services made available through the “Absher Business” platform included the issuance of 104 rock-cutting permits, 89 permits for vehicle repair for facilities, 257 validation for digital identity, 3,541 transactions for air rifle clearances service, in addition to 2,271 transactions related driving authorizations for visitors.



The Absher platform, in cooperation with the sectors of the Ministry of Interior, focuses on promoting digital transformation in all sectors of the ministry, in addition to its keenness to achieve a high level of beneficiary satisfaction by providing a digital platform and a unified interface for the ministry's services. The platform provides services to more than 26 million digital identities with ease.

