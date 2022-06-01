Saudi Arabia-based Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telecom Egypt to establish the first submarine cable system that directly connects the Kingdom to Egypt.

Through the new system, both companies seek to meet the rising communication traffic and demands between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The agreement also highlights new ways to connect international capacity to Europe in the west through Telecom Egypt's network and to the GCC in the east through Mobily's network.

This objective will be achieved by expanding the two companies' networks and connecting them to neighboring countries.

The CEO of Mobily, Salman Al Badran, said: "By adopting cutting-edge technologies, we continue to expand our infrastructure and scale our capabilities across the KSA and the wider region."

Meanwhile, the Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Adel Hamed, commented: "We are pleased to build this strategic collaboration with Mobily, which helps increase the scale and reach of our networks, and adds more connections with the KSA."

