Juma al Majid Holdings Group (JAM Group), one of the leading conglomerate companies in the UAE, has implemented Commvault’s Metallic Office 365 Backup.

The technology helps JAM Group to automate daily backups and recovery for Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint Online, and Microsoft Teams.

Through partnerships with some of the world’s most famous brands, JAM Group has expanded its businesses into multiple verticals, including automotive, fast-moving consumer goods, construction, real estate, home appliances, and financial investment. Its vision is to keep improving the quality of life for the UAE’s communities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nation by leveraging cutting-edge technology across all areas of operations.

With continuous business growth leading to ever-expanding data volume over the years, it became increasingly resource-intensive for JAM Group to manage and maintain infrastructure for multiple Exchange servers within its data center. To remedy the situation, JAM Group adopted Microsoft Office 365 in the cloud to reduce its on-premises footprint and accelerate speed to market.

“Delivering timely new services has been one of our key priorities to support the diversified businesses across our group of companies,” said Fadi Alzebdeh, JAM Group’s System Administrator Team Leader. “With Commvault and Metallic, we can focus on innovation and bring more value to the business without devoting more resources.”

Fady Richmany, Commvault’s Regional Vice President – South Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (SEEMEA), commented: “We are proud to have supported JAM Group with its digital transformation and cloud strategy. Through harnessing the Power of AND with Commvault and Metallic, this gives JAM Group a unified, modern data protection solution to support its path to the cloud whilst providing world-class data security and protection against ransomware attacks. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with JAM Group for years to come.”

With Metallic’s unlimited cloud storage and retention, JAM Group can preserve mailbox data based on multiple retention policies – such as keeping particular emails as permanent records for legal purposes.

“The requirement to retain emails is constantly growing in 15TB segments, so it was not sustainable to keep adding external storage,” said Alzebdeh. “Now with Metallic Office 365 Backup, we know that all our mailboxes are backed up and can be restored anytime without worrying about storage capacity or hardware costs removing for one the need for our quantum i40 library.”

Thanks to eDiscovery capabilities with Metallic Office 365 Backup, JAM Group can also quickly search for, uncover, and preserve Exchange emails for regulatory purposes via a simple keyword query. Metallic’s flexible restore options also streamline granular or point-in-time recoveries for Exchange Online mailbox restoration. The IT team no longer needs to rely on a spreadsheet to know which tapes to bring from a remote site to restore the required mailboxes. This has helped to improve the data recovery efficiency response times.

Commvault has an extensive customer community in the Middle East, including Emirates Steel, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality MEEZA, Bein Sports and Al Jazeera. Commvault also works with leading players in regional Telco, Finance, Government and Education sectors, including Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Jeddah University in KSA, Garanti Bank and DenizBank in Turkey as well as Blue Label Telecoms in South Africa.

