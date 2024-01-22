IBM, a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI and consulting expertise, has announced the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

The launch of the regional headquarters expands IBM’s presence in the kingdom and reiterates the company’s commitment to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. Since IBM established its presence in Saudi Arabia in 1947, the company has worked side-by-side with government and enterprise sectors in the kingdom on multiple projects of national and economic importance, while investing in talent development and defining the skills needed to support the country’s development agenda.

The Ministry of Investment hosted IBM executives on November 30, 2023, and presented the company with the regional headquarters licence. The meeting was attended by a range of dignitaries and government officials including Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment; Arvind Krishna, IBM’s Chairman and CEO.

Conducive business environment

“IBM’s decision to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh is testament to Saudi Arabia’s success in developing a conducive business environment & ecosystem that complements our world-class ICT infrastructure. These investments are key to enabling innovators in the industry to thrive. By deepening the presence of leading executives, this sector will play an important role as we strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the global digital transition” said Al-Falih.

“Today, we are reinforcing our longstanding commitment to the kingdom as we inaugurate our regional headquarters in Riyadh,” said Krishna. “Transformative technologies like hybrid cloud and AI are instrumental in solving the most pressing challenges. IBM is helping clients in Saudi Arabia and around the globe reshape their business models and leverage these technologies to increase productivity and drive innovation.

