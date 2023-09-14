UAE - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple (mandir) to be built in the Middle East, has selected HPE to create a one-of-a-kind digital experience for visitors of the temple.

This is enabled through a comprehensive HPE Aruba Networking Wi-Fi solution.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi will use the HPE Aruba Networking Central cloud network management platform to simplify operations, leveraging artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) to reduce manual tasks when managing the HPE Aruba Networking Wi-Fi 6E access points (APs), said a statement.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi is currently under construction, being built by the Hindu organization Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The temple will also provide free Wi-Fi access for visitors of BAPS Charities, a separate non-profit aid organisation that provides food and education services, for example language, art and music courses, to those in need.

As part of its unique digital experience, the temple has created an app that will provide virtual reality (VR) tours of the temple and other information, intended to enhance the cultural and spiritual experiences of its visitors.

“In today’s world, technology has deeply influenced fundamental aspects of human life and we believe that it is here for us to enhance human experiences – including religious and spiritual ones, “ said Sadhu Aksharatitdas at BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi. “In our endeavour to create these kind of experiences partners like HPE Aruba Networking are key to helping us to continuously innovate and connect with each and everyone – keeping technology in the service of humanity and with human experience at the forefront.”

With several thousand people expected to visit the temple per day, the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi prioritises the security of its network and the safety of its users. Using HPE Aruba Networking Central, the temple’s IT team will have granular control over the network, access policies and full visibility of the network users.

“While every customer we work with is special in its own way, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is unique case with the main focus of the project being the cultural and spiritual experience instead of business outcomes,” said Zeeshan Hadi, Country Manager Aruba UAE & Africa, HPE Aruba Networking.

