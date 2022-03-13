Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah, chaired a meeting in the presence of Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha in Jeddah to discuss developing Makkah into a smart region.



During the meeting, attended by the presidents of the region’s universities, Prince Khalid went over the work accomplished by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in contribution to the transformation of the region.



The parties discussed the best academies in the region specialized in the drones used in developmental fields related to energy and aerial inspection, as well as how women’s participation in communications and information technology in the region has reached 28 percent.



During the meeting, participants went over the main investments in communication and information technology in the regional sector, which have exceeded SR4 billion ($1 billion).

