JEDDAH: The 2nd Global Exhibition of Educational Development and Support concluded in Jeddah on Friday after more than 50 exhibitors showcased some of the sector’s latest innovations.

The three-day event featured 22 speakers and presented the latest education-focused products from local, international vendors and brands from eight countries.



The exhibition included seminars, lectures and specialized workshops, with the participation of specialists and researchers in the various fields of education.



GEDS’ executive manager Eman Khankan said it presented the latest products and innovations in response to educational needs.

“We are highlighting the importance of the private education sector to the national economy,” she said. “Technology advances have been at the forefront of revolutionizing education all over the world.



“Because of the changes that Saudi Arabia is undergoing under its leadership, and believing in the 2030 vision and its defined objectives, including the development of the education sector and its support, the idea of GEDS emerged to keep abreast with the pursuit of achieving and supporting this vision.”



The advanced digital education tools on show included robotics and all-powered learning products. Exhibitors said that the GEDS 2022 exhibition was an excellent platform for future business deals.



Hasan Bahbri, project manager of Daris, said: “The exhibition is a great experience as we met potential customers. Our goal is to provide our customers with integrated systems.” Daris presents e-learning platforms meeting the needs of teachers, students, guardians and school management.



Rana El-Chemaitly, founder and CEO of The Little Engineer, said that she was busy throughout the first days of the exhibition and was looking forward to signing business deals out of this event. “I am offering here K-12 STEM solutions to be integrated into the curriculum. We teach the kids everything related to technology such as robots and alternative energy.”



Khoulod Al-Masoudi, from Professional Ambassadors, emphasized the importance of learning English: “As the primary language of communication across the globe, proficiency in English is a highly sought-after skill in the international workplace. We are offering the most advanced ways to teach English here in Saudi Arabia.”



At the opening ceremony the director of Jeddah Education, Saad Al-Masoudi, confirmed that the success of distance education during the pandemic came as a result of the plans and alternatives that the ministry worked on. “The biggest challenge faced by education is to work quickly to adopt realistic solutions for the continuation of the educational process,” he said.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).