Riyadh: Speakers at the “Investing In AI: From Startups and Venture Funds to Corporate Innovation” panel that was held today as part of the 2nd Global AI Summit stressed that the volume of AI market is estimated at US$65 billion in 2020, expecting the figure to reach US$15 trillion by 2030.



The panel saw the participation of Managing Director and Global Chair Emeritus, Boston Consulting Group Dr. Hans-Paul Buerkner, Founder of Emaar and noon.com Mohamed Al-Abbar and Head of Technology and Media Sector at the Public Investment Fund Shahd Attar.



Speakers highlighted the importance for startups cooperation to utilize AI in developing capabilities and keeping pace with global growth in this field, in addition to how to guarantee ways that mankind, ecological systems and societies can benefit from AI.