UAE- A private community of digital and technology leaders from the top organisations around the world are working to shape the global digital future at the 142nd Gartner Global CIO Research Board Meeting in Dubai

Taking place from March 22 to 24, the event marks the first time the prestigious meeting is taking place in the Middle East. The meeting topic is ‘Gaining Competitive Advantage from Tomorrow’s Risk Strategies’.

Since 1973, the Board has enabled the most influential global executives in the world’s largest organisations to turn challenges into opportunities and outcomes. Members vote for and commission proprietary Gartner research and meet privately throughout the year to share insights, learnings, and proven practices with peers.

Lead Dubai’s digital transformation

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “Digital Dubai was the first Gartner Research Board government member in Middle East. This recognition from a world-leading organisation underlines our mission to lead Dubai’s comprehensive digital transformation and applauds the progress we have made to digitise every aspect of life in the emirate, establishing Dubai as a world-class smart city and a bastion of the digital revolution.”

Robert Dye, Senior Vice President of Gartner Research Board, said: “As Gartner Research Board celebrates its 50 years next year, we are proud of the growing global representation of our membership. We are pleased to have our first meeting in the Middle East here in Dubai as we provide a true global experience for our members.”

Defining the future

The agenda set for the visiting members includes a session by Digital Dubai, a visit to World Expo 2020, a tour of the Roads and Transport Authority’s EC3 – Dubai’s state-of-the-art command and control centre – and a visit to the Dubai Future Foundation and the newly opened Museum of the Future. This showcases how Dubai is defining the future of the city pioneering citywide digital transformation.

The meeting will feature prominent local guest speakers, namely, Omar Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Hamad Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, UAE Chief of Digital Government, and Chairman of the Board at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre; Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

