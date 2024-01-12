Etisalat by e& today announced its partnership with Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) to enhance its products including DARI, Abu Dhabi's comprehensive digital real estate ecosystem, backed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

DARI’s vision aims to revolutionise the digital landscape of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, aligning with the UAE’s vision to foster growth, competition and continued long-term success.

As part of the MoU, etisalat by e& is enabling ADRES’s digital framework, focusing on lead onboarding, improved communication, and expanding its reach through etisalat's digital platforms.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President of Small & Medium Business at etisalat by e&, and Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, attended the signing ceremony, demonstrating their commitment to advancing digital innovations in Abu Dhabi and furthering progress in the emirate.

“Our partnership with ADRES extends beyond delivering world-class digital services; it also involves enabling the growth of business communities. We are committed to providing the real estate community with advanced digital solutions that foster competition, expansion, and success,” Mahmoud said.

Maqbol said: “Our partnership with etisalat by e& will play a leading role in enhancing ADRES’s offerings and revolutionising Abu Dhabi's real estate sector by boosting service accessibility and convenience of real estate services. This, in turn, will ultimately foster growth, competition, and success for businesses and communities.”