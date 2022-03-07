SHARJAH- Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Creative Association, said the association has always focussed on creating an attractive environment for talent since its inception in 2017.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he stated that the association had organised workshops and training courses to develop talent, noting that it has 250 to 300 members.

He also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shift in the education system to e-learning and the digital transformation of government services, including launching an online litigation system.

The association aims to explore the best international practices and implement them in the country and is currently developing a guideline to help people explore their creativity, Al Qasimi added. Its members recently visited the "Egyptian Innovation Institute," where they discussed joint programmes and their cooperation.

On how to join the association, Sheikh Khalid said people could register by visiting the association’s website and filling in the application form.