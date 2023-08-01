UAE - The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) and talabat, the leading platform for everyday deliveries, have signed a deal to attract Emirati talent within the private sector, particularly in the tech industry.

The landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Abdulaziz Harib Alfalahi, the Emiratisation Recruitment Superintendent of the EHRDC, and Hanna Nordell, Chief People Officer at talabat.

The partnership, spanning five years, demonstrates the commitment of both organisations to support the development journey of the UAE and strengthen the Emirate's efforts to employ local talent within the rapidly growing tech sector.

Professional training

By providing professional training, mentoring, and facilitating access to a wide range of benefits, the EHRDC and talabat aim to enhance the skills and employability of Emirati individuals while creating numerous job opportunities within the private sector.

Through this collaboration, the EHRDC and talabat seek to address the challenges faced in attracting Emirati talent and bridge the gap between the local workforce and global employers.

The MoU will not only connect Emirati talent with opportunities at talabat but also foster a better understanding of the dynamics and requirements of the private sector, ensuring a seamless integration of Emirati professionals into strategic industries.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of EHRDC, stated: "This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower Emirati talent and support their growth within the private sector. By working together, we aim to unlock the immense potential of the Emirati workforce and contribute to the UAE's journey towards becoming a global talent hub."

Crucial role

"talabat's commitment to engaging and employing local talent aligns perfectly with the objectives of the EHRDC. We believe this partnership will play a crucial role in accelerating the development of the Emirati workforce and opening up new avenues for career growth within the tech sector." Al Mansouri added.

Nordell said: "As a local business from the region, talabat is dedicated to supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global talent hub. We are excited to work hand in hand with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council to foster the development and qualification of the Emirati workforce within the private sector. Together, we will create sustainable solutions to attract and hire talent in the right positions."

This collaboration between the EHRDC and talabat marks a significant milestone in strengthening the UAE's tech industry and unlocking the potential of the Emirati workforce.

