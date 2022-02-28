Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar followed up on the efforts of the Egyptian-Japanese University of Science and Technology to localise modern technologies and specialised laboratories in order to support scientific research and Egypt’s 2030 Vision for Sustainable Development.

Ahmed Al-Gohary, the President of the University of Science, indicated that a scientific excellence centre was established with the cooperation of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Academy of Scientific Research, and the Science and Technology Fund.

He explained that the Egyptian Japanese University aims to use educational systems and Japanese academic concepts that are based on laboratory methods and active learning based on experimentation, innovation, and scientific research.

Dean of the Institute of Basic and Applied Sciences Ahmed Abdel Moneim indicated that the institute owns seven laboratories equipped with the latest technological devices, including the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory for Space Applications and a physics laboratory for electronics applications to control air pollutants as well as the Centre for Scientific Excellence for Graphene.

He asserted that the graphene centre is the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East to manufacture flexible electronic devices using 3D printers based on the use of graphene inks.

Abdel Moneim also explained that artificial intelligence and machine learning are used to monitor the space environment using satellite data, while the physics laboratory is prepared for conducting applied research on the development of new materials with high efficiency to get rid of nitrogen oxides and air pollutants.

Moreover, he added that the institute has an Applied Mathematics and High-Performance Computing Laboratory for simulation and analysis services as well as the Nanoscience Research Laboratory in the fields of energy and water treatment.

