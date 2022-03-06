Egypt Post has started implementing a cashless payment system using advanced systems and solutions, which contribute to the implementation of all transactions with ease.

This comes within the framework of Egypt Post’s interest in applying the best technological solutions to all services and transactions using advanced technologies and integrated digital solutions to facilitate financial transactions.

Sherif Farouk, the Chairperson of Egypt Post, said the new system for cashless payment will achieve financial integration for Egypt Post customers, enabling them to pay for non-cash services, such as traffic violations, school fees, and housing projects, in addition to paying the prescribed fees for postal services, such as the payment of the costs of transporting parcels and purchasing stamps through point of sale machines located in all post offices across the country, using the latest security and safety standards.

During the coming period, the country is set to expand in the areas of electronic payment to facilitate shopping and e-commerce services using QR code technology and mobile phone applications as per the state’s strategy to implement a financially inclusive system and maximising citizens’ benefit from cashless payment services.

