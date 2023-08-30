Egypt - The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) fined mobile service providers EGP 52m in the first half of this year for violating mobile service quality standards, according to NTRA reports.

The NTRA imposed a fine of EGP 20m on mobile companies in the second quarter of this year, in addition to EGP 32m in the first quarter of this year, for exceeding service quality standards, bringing the total fines in 2023 to about EGP 52m.

This was revealed in the report issued by the National Center for Monitoring the Quality of Telecommunications Services of the NTRA, which measured the level of service quality in more than 150,000 kilometers on main and secondary roads in cities and villages in the second quarter of 2023 (the period from April to June 2023).

According to the report, the NTRA has taken several measures to improve the level of telecommunications services, such as:

Expanding the number of measurement areas to 114, to reach the best assessment of companies’ compliance with quality standards and determinants.

Approving 862 new mobile stations during the second quarter, an increase of 37% compared to the same period in 2022.

Providing coverage with voice and data services for the first phase of the “Decent Life” initiative for 118 villages included in the first phase of the initiative.

Carrying out campaigns of judicial seizures against violations and to remove illegal signal boosters that affect the quality of service throughout the country. The NTRA succeeded in removing 264 interference points with a total of 315 devices and 850 antennas during the first half of 2023.

