E& enterprise and Tap Payments have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionising the digital payments landscape.

The collaboration combines the strengths and expertise of both organisations to create an extensive payment acceptance ecosystem with unique features tailored to regional markets.

The alliance between e& enterprise and Tap Payments empowers businesses of all sizes to optimise their payment processes and expand their digital capabilities across the region, fostering growth and success in the ever-evolving digital economy.

Diverse payment options

The partnership utilises Tap's extensive network of merchants and financial institutions and e& enterprise’s advanced digital payment platforms and technologies to deliver pioneering solutions that provide numerous advantages for businesses. These include diverse payment options, seamless integration, enhanced security, and an improved customer experience.

Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT & AI, said: "Our partnership with Tap Payments signifies a remarkable milestone in redefining the digital payments landscape. By combining our strengths and expertise, we empower businesses to thrive in the digital era, offering a secure and comprehensive payment acceptance ecosystem. This collaboration revolutionises business transactions, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Ahmad Alwazzan, EVP and Managing Director of Tap Payments in the UAE, said: "By teaming up with e& enterprise, we will revolutionise how businesses accept payments by providing an extensive range of digital payment instruments tailored to regional markets. This partnership equips businesses with the tools and capabilities to adapt to the rapidly changing payment landscape and deliver enhanced customer experiences."

Seamless integration

Through e& enterprise' services, businesses gain access to Tap's regional digital payment instruments which encompasses a wide range of payment options tailored to each market's preferences. The seamless integration between the platforms streamlines payment operations and boosts overall efficiency, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations and growth strategies.

Additionally, the partnership prioritises robust security measures, utilising state-of-the-art fraud detection and prevention tools to ensure secure transactions and protect sensitive customer data.

As part of this strategic alliance, e& enterprise’s flagship Payment Gateway, "EPG", will be enhanced to provide businesses with a secure and unified payment solution. The platform will also offer a comprehensive range of value-added services, including dynamic currency conversion, acceptance of loyalty points, and customisable features, providing businesses with a competitive edge.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).