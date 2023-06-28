UAE's e& is collaborating with Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) to provide world-class international communication (IDD) services for Indosat users.

Through this strategic partnership with e&, Indosat is exploring ways to deliver a world class experience to its customers in Indonesia, UAE and beyond by empowering them to use quality IDD services.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “By teaming up and combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver synergies to Indosat by providing our high-quality voice, anti-fraud measurement and monitoring to the company’s strong customer base in Indonesia and beyond.

World-class IDD quality

“Our relationship with Indosat has a long and successful history. This partnership will further extend our value proposition to enhance Indosat’ s subscribers’ customer experience while allowing them to enjoy world-class IDD quality.”

Muhammad Buldansyah, Director and Chief Business Officer, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said: “This partnership with e& is Indosat's effort to deliver a marvellous experience to all our customers, wherever they are.

“Our combined resource and expertise are to create strong synergy to bring value added to customers and create a significant positive impact for both companies in the future. We also believe that this collaboration will unlock infinite opportunities and empowering the people of Indonesia.”

New possibilities

Through this strategic collaboration, numerous new possibilities in digital connectivity will be unlocked. Indosat and e& will maximise the utilisation of each other's network infrastructure, technology, and customer base to offer broader services, improved connectivity, and a superior experience to customers. As part of this collaboration, e& will be Indosat’s strategic global gateway for all incoming and outgoing international voice traffic using its voice aggregation ecosystem, providing access to best practices, long-standing industry expertise, high quality voice services, a global footprint for direct termination, and globally renowned for its anti-fraud measures and best practices.

Currently, e& operates in 16 countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, this will facilitate Indosat subscribers making IDD calls to and from UAE and many other locations with a premium and reliable network quality.

