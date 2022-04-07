UAE - The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has launched the world’s first venture studio platform to support comprehensive finance and digital asset technologies.

This step is in line with DIFC's objective to implement its 2030 strategy by attracting companies from around the world and enabling them to develop new start-ups, scale-ups, and corporate ventures, according to a press release on Thursday.

Designed in collaboration with the Dubai-based venture studio Enhance Ventures and Silicon Foundry, the platform will provide a Venture Studio Launchpad and Research Living Lab.

The Governor of DIFC, Essa Kazim, said: "We see great potential to leverage the venture studio model to accelerate creation of scale-ups and unicorns from Dubai that will contribute over-proportionally to new job creation and economic development."

Kazim added: "DIFC is building an ecosystem from the ground-up that will support studios and founders with everything they need to be successful and reimagine virtually every aspect of the financial services value chain to help realise Dubai’s ambitions for the digital era."

