Emirati Livaat-Verse has announced plans to host the First Arab Verse Summit on January 23 in Dubai.

The summit is a real metaverse global event and the first of its kind as a fully virtual event in the world.

To be held in Dubai, the city of the future, the event will connect Arab & Global Metaverse business leaders and experts all together in one virtual space (DVEC) who will discuss the trends, advancements, and challenges in technology implementations that will eventually determine the future of metaverse and its applications.

The Arab Verse Summit is taking place at Livaat Verse’s own exhibition center, Dubai Virtual Exhibition Center (DVEC).

The center is the first and largest virtual exhibition of its kind in the world in terms of space, participants, and global competitiveness, said the event organisers.

Exhibitors, speakers and visitors will be able to live the experience and interact from anywhere in the world through the Livaat-Verse virtual reality platform, they added.

The DVEC offers an all-in-one platform of virtual event solutions that provide an immersive 3D experience, which simulates real life, stated Emirati Livaat-Verse.

The center facilities consist of virtual exhibition halls, virtual auditoriums, and virtual meeting rooms, allowing exhibition participants to design virtual exhibitions and interactive booths to display products and services through fully branded virtual stands, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).