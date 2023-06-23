DUBAI - Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has participated in GITEX Africa to engage with startups, incubators, and accelerators seeking to collaborate with the emirate to access global markets.

As part of its participation in the exhibition, the chamber held more than 50 meetings with digital startups, multinational companies, and other businesses interested in benefiting from the emirate's advanced digital economy ecosystem and establishing their presence in Dubai.

During the event, Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, delivered a keynote about the benefits of setting up a business in Dubai and the chamber's role in enhancing the emirate’s digital economy. Al Gergawi also contributed to an insightful panel discussion on key strategies to build a robust and resilient startup ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth.

The chamber’s participation in GITEX Africa supported its goals of attracting high-potential tech companies, international businesses, and investments to the emirate and provided a platform to promote the upcoming Expand North Star event, which will be hosted in Dubai this October.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aims to position the emirate as one of the world’s most agile and diversified technology-enabled digital hubs. The chamber plays an instrumental role in cementing Dubai’s digital leadership by attracting top global companies and talent within the sector and ensuring they can thrive in the emirate.

The GITEX Africa exhibition was the first GITEX event to be held outside Dubai. Hosted in Morocco, the African continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event connected leading global tech companies, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors, and academia, to accelerate, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.