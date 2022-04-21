Dubai – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) has penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei to run three development programmes in the UAE.

The partnership aims to boost development, enhance skills, and accelerate efforts to drive talent progression in the UAE, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Upon the agreement, du will provide graduate trainees, technology specialists and senior-level professionals with all the expertise, knowledge, and technical skills required in the business world.

In accordance with renowned business schools and Huawei, a competitive leadership training will take place in the UK and Germany.

CEO of du, Fahad Al Hassawi, said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce our renewed partnership with Huawei to offer a competitive training package to graduates and senior professionals, thereby equipping them with competitive knowledge against rapid digitalisation.”

Last January, du teamed up with Intel Corporation to launch the telco provider’s 5G Standalone (SA) private network.

