RIYADH — The digital IDs in the Absher platform has exceeded 26 million IDs, the Ministry of Interior announced.



The ministry noted that it has provided, through its Absher platform, more than 350 services in most of the sectors and fields to the beneficiaries.



The digital IDs have contributed in facilitating the beneficiaries the entry to many national platforms via the Unified National Access.



The digital ID initiative came in line with the ministry' efforts in enhancing and raising the digital transformation journey in Saudi Arabia, and to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030' goals.



The initiative is also keen that Saudi Arabia reaches the top five in the e-governance indicator.



Absher platform will actively enhance to develop and grow the e-governance, and to empower the digital transformation in the Kingdom.



Additionally, the platform aims in raising the provided services' level by improving and advancing the government services to be offered electronically in order to increase the beneficiaries’ satisfaction.



It is noteworthy that Absher platform has achieved record numbers during the past first 6 months of this year 2022, as it has conducted more than 11.6 million e-transactions, with an average more than 64,000 transactions per day.



The Absher platform has also provided integrated e-services to 64,000 beneficiaries daily, as they had no need to visit the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters for services.

