DUBAI: Imagine living in a world where one's football obsession or wanderlust isn't just a vibe but a blueprint for success. The secrets on how to turn one’s hobby into a profitable enterprise were dished out by world’s leading content creators at the second edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which opened in Dubai on Wednesday.

No Game, No Fame

The incredible Dr. Sawsan Saad led a panel of legends at a talk titled ‘No Game, No Fame’, who explained how they turned their football passion into a global fan frenzy. YouTuber, Amr Nassouhy, shared that football isn't just a game but a language that unites fans worldwide. He mentioned that his YouTube journey turned his love for the sport into a global conversation. Each click on his videos is like a virtual high-five from his global football family.

Abdulla Alnoaimi, the football history podcast guru, stated that behind every stat and match recap, there's a story waiting to be told. At the same time, Musaed Al Fouzan, the ex-footballer turned digital influencer, shared his journey from the field to the screen.

He happily stated that football opened doors on the pitch, but the digital world allows connecting with fans on a whole new level.

Wanderlust turned into pay-checks

Then, the session fueled wanderlust with "Get Paid to Travel the World," as Ibn Hattuta, a renowned YouTuber, turned every sunrise into a potential payday. From documenting his escapades to partnering with tourism boards, getting paid to travel became his ultimate win-win.

Another travel content wizard, Walid Elmusrati, reminded the audience that it's not just about the destination; it's the story. He advised content creators considering travel vlogging to study brands as most tend to invest in something other than travel, but in the narratives YouTubers weave.

Khoubaib Kouas, the dynamic podcaster, brought in the audio magic. "Podcasting is the auditory journey of the digital age." Brands are hitching a ride on the airwaves of exploration. Travel isn't just seen; it's heard, felt, and experienced through audio magic.

Kareem Elsayed, the charismatic wanderer, talked about the diverse revenue streams from the nomadic lifestyle. “It's not just about subscriber numbers; it's about engagement. From sponsored content to merch and workshops, the journey can be a business – and business is booming”, he noted.

Organised by the first digital media institution of its kind in the Middle East, New Media Academy, the UAE’s premier hub for content creation is taking place on January 10-11, 2024, at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The largest event of its kind globally, the Summit brings together over 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe, including 100 expert speakers, to address and inspire over 1 billion people around the world and discuss new media’s role in supporting economies and contributing to sustainable development agendas.