Bahrain Telecommunication Company (Batelco), a digital solutions provider, has teamed up with the Carrier and Wholesale division of e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, to expand the connectivity reach, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to develop a new point-of-presence (POP) in the ADX-listed firm’s SmartHub, one of the leading carrier-neutral data centres in the UAE, to enable Batelco’s business customers to deploy inclusive interconnection capabilities globally.

The SmartHub ecosystem of interconnected communities will provide the Bahrain-based company’s clients with seamless reachability to Eastern destinations, including Pakistan and India, as well as access to the lowest latency and enhanced connectivity performance.

Hani Askar, Batelco’s Chief Global Business Officer, said: “The launch of our new POP in e&’s SmartHub is in line with Batelco’s network optimisation plans.”

Askar added: “We are pleased to build on our partnership with e& by establishing a physical presence in SmartHub to expand our connectivity through interconnecting with many new partners, with a focus on enhancing links to the subcontinent to meet our customers’ needs.”

It is worth mentioning that e&, through its telecom arm etisalat by e&, collaborated with Ericsson to reinforce sustainable networks and boost energy efficiency in the UAE by utilising the latest Ericsson radio system portfolio.

