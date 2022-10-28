Cairo – Innovative payment platform Arab Financial Services (AFS) has launched its acquiring payment services in Egypt.

The launch will enable businesses in Egypt to tap into AFS payments services, offering faster, cost-effective, and data-enriched solutions, according to a press release on Thursday.

Egypt-based businesses can now benefit from key AFS offerings, including payment acceptance, dynamic currency conversion, data, and artificial intelligence (AI). The extensive suite of AFS payments products includes soft POS, spends management, online payment acceptance capabilities, issuing processing services, and wallets.

AFS has already onboarded 15 merchants to its platform after obtaining the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) approval earlier this week.

Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, said: “We are pleased to be extending our services to Egypt, a natural next step after establishing a strong presence in our home markets as we started in The Kingdom of Bahrain and soon branched out to Oman and now Egypt to serve our customers.”

Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), AFS boasts many end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, financial technology (FinTech), and a suite of cutting-edge value-added services.

Besides Egypt's offices in New Cairo, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).