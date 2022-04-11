Honeywell has announced the appointment of Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-juffali as its country president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

As the country leader, Al-juffali will spearhead Honeywell’s regional strategy for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, focused on the Company’s growth pillars of shaping a diversified portfolio of products and solutions tailored for the local market, driving key customer engagements, and building the talent and leadership pipeline.

Al-juffali’s appointment marks the latest milestone in Honeywell’s long-term commitment to advance the localization, sustainability, digital transformation and smart infrastructure objectives of strategic markets across the Middle East and North Africa region.

"This is an exciting time for our businesses in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as they to support the economic diversification and growth objectives of the countries’ national visions," remarked Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of Honeywell Middle East and North Africa.

"With a vast technology portfolio that acts as the backbone of critical infrastructure projects – from smart cities, to sustainability, safety, security and logistics – Honeywell remains perfectly positioned to help customers meet their growth objectives," he stated.

Al-juffali will be responsible for the continued growth of Honeywell’s operations across the company’s four strategic business groups: Aerospace, Performance Materials & Technologies (PMT), Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), and Safety & Productivity Solutions (SPS), along with the Honeywell Connected Enterprise (HCE).

"Abdullah brings a proven track record of delivering such initiatives for fast-growth companies in this region, and I am delighted to add his experience in technology and innovation leadership across our business in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain," added Mohaisen.

He will also oversee the local design and manufacturing of Honeywell technologies that can drive economic diversification and growth, in-line with the localization and diversification commitments of Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Plan, Vision 2030 and In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) programs. This includes identifying new technology collaboration and development opportunities with Honeywell’s many valued partners.

On his new role, Al-juffali said: "Honeywell has been an important partner to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for more than 70 years. I am proud to lead our businesses to help our customers accelerate the exciting transformation we are witnessing in the kingdom and beyond."

He joined Honeywell in March 2020 as Saudi Arabia country leader for Honeywell Building Technologies, based in Riyadh.

Prior to Honeywell he spent more than 10 years at ABB in a variety of roles and brings more than 15 years of international experience in sales, marketing, strategy, finance, and manufacturing in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

