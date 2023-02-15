ABU DHABI - The ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, has announced the launch of the first-ever IDEX Think Tank sessions at the 16th edition of IDEX 2023 and the 7th edition of NAVDEX 2023.

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the exhibitions will take place from 20th to 24th February 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The IDEX Think Tank sessions aim to foster discussions on topics related to defence and security.

These sessions will take place alongside the IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 exhibitions, which are expected to attract over 130,000 professionals from the defence and security sectors.

The sessions will be held in closed groups comprising six leading defence and security experts from across the world. They will participate in strategic discussions on a range of significant topics.

The sessions will be moderated by strategic partners and will include a review of studies, research papers, and global experiences to identify radical solutions and effective outcomes that can help address the future challenges facing the sector.

IDEX and NAVDEX are the world's largest events of their kind. The upcoming edition of IDEX coincides with the exhibition's 30th anniversary.

The exhibitions will be attended by senior leaders, officials, decision-makers, ministers, industry experts, and specialists from around the world.

IDEX and NAVDEX provide an unparalleled platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in the international defence sector.