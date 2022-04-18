UAE - The latest technologies in the world of boats, yachts, and maritime products will be showcased at the 4th edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), to be held from November 24 to 27.

The show will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the fourth edition of the event will be held just four days after the iconic Abu Dhabi F1 season finale, offering visitors a compelling reason to extend their trip.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy maritime heritage shows, a variety of water sports events, and a range of fun and unique experiences in a luxurious setting.

As one of the most prominent events in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, ADIBS has always attracted a large number of visitors from the UAE, the GCC, and the world, providing direct and indirect revenues for Abu Dhabi’s economy. The 2021 edition of the event saw more than 354 brands participating from 28 countries, including local and international companies specializing in yachts and their supplies, fishing, watersports, maritime tourism and entertainment, and more.

Some of the most notable participants in the previous editions included France’s SeaBubbles who showcased scale models of its incredible products, as well as Poland’s Glassdeep who highlighted their latest products in underwater leisure and surveying technology.

With more than 42,000 sq m of space utilised for the 2021 event, and a 25% increase in new products and innovations, ADIBS once again raised the bar, with the 2022 event set to deliver unforgettable experiences for visitors and exhibitors, said the statement.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, said: “We look forward to ADIBS opening its doors once again and to welcoming visitors from across the globe. This is an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the latest innovations in the boating, fishing, and marine sports and leisure industries and to network with other industry professionals. It is the perfect chance to help boost the growth of his vital sector, with some of the world’s best brands being brought together under one roof.

“It is also a great opportunity for members of the public to enjoy a great day out at a world-class venue with entertainment for all the family.”

