About 27% of jobs in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries could be at risk from artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and there is a real need to consider longer term policy frameworks on the use of AI in the workplace, the the OECD Employment Outlook 2023 says.

OECD is a 38-member bloc, spanning mostly wealthy nations but also some emerging economies like Mexico and Estonia.

High-skill occupations, despite being more exposed to recent progress in AI, are still at least risk of automation. Low and middle skilled jobs are most at risk, including in construction, farming, fishing, and forestry, and to a lesser extent production and transportation, the outlook said.

While firms’ adoption of AI is still relatively low, rapid progress in the technology, falling costs and the increasing availability of workers with AI skills suggest that OECD countries may be on the brink of an AI revolution, according to the Outlook.

“Labour markets have shown remarkable resilience over the past year and remain tight, though high inflation and the rising cost of living has eroded real incomes,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “The recent acceleration of generative AI related developments and tools marks a technological watershed with material implications in many workplaces. There is a real need to consider longer term policy frameworks on the use of AI in the workplace and to continue to foster international cooperation to maximise the benefits while appropriately managing the downside risks.”

The outlook presents the results of the first-ever cross-country survey of the impact of AI in the labour market, involving workers and companies in finance and manufacturing in seven OECD countries. It finds that so far there is little evidence of negative employment effects among firms that adopt AI.

What is more, workers and employers report that AI can reduce tedious and dangerous tasks, leading to greater worker engagement and physical safety. At the same time, the survey finds that a significant share of workers (three in five) is worried about losing their job entirely to AI in the next 10 years. A similar share worries that wages in their sector would decrease because of AI. Three in four workers say that AI has increased work pace and more than half are concerned about privacy.

Rapid AI development and adoption means that new skills will be needed, while others will become obsolete. Low-skilled, older workers, but also higher skilled workers, will need training. Governments should encourage employers to provide more training, integrate AI skills into education, and support diversity in the AI workforce, it said.

There is also an urgent need for policy action to address the risks that AI can pose when used in the workplace – in terms of privacy, safety, fairness and labour rights – and to ensure accountability and transparency for employment-related decisions supported by AI.

As AI evolves, international cooperation will be critical to ensure a common approach that serves to support inclusive labour markets, rather than hinder them. This will help avoid a fragmentation of efforts that would unnecessarily harm innovation and create regulatory gaps that might lead to a race to the bottom, according to the Outlook.

Meanwhile, OECD job markets remain tight even though the global economy has slowed substantially since 2021. Employment has fully recovered since the Covid-19 crisis and unemployment is at its lowest level since the early 1970s. While nominal hourly wages have risen, to date they have not kept up with inflation, leading to a drop in real wages in almost all OECD countries. - TradeArabia News Service

