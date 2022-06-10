RIYADH — About 1.4 million transactions were performed on Absher platform in May.



According a statement issued by Absher on Wednesday more than 1,400,000 transactions were executed by beneficiaries electronically in the month of May.



The transactions that were executed included several sectors.



The Jawazat:



1 - 347,032 transactions have been carried out to renew the residency permit (Iqama)



2 - 272,184 transactions have been carried out to issue exit and re-entry visas.



3 - 103,275 transactions have been carried out to issue residency permits (iqama).



4 - 54,302 transactions have been carried out to renew the Saudi passport.



5 - 46,447 transactions were carried out to transfer services.



6 - 45,246 transactions were carried out to extend the validity of exit and reentry visa.



Absher platform:



1 - 191,579 transactions have been performed to submit a mail delivery request.



Traffic (Muroor):



1 - 103,677 transactions were performed to renew vehicle registration.



2 - 77,882 transactions were performed to request a car repair permission.



3 - 69,790 transactions were carried out to renew a car license.



4 - 67,904 transactions were carried out to issue a driving authorization request.



Civil Affairs:



1 - 26,683 operations were carried out to issue Bayanati service request (my data)



The Absher platform contributes significantly to raising the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors by providing more than 350 services through digital solutions.



More than 24 million e-identities benefit from the Absher platform around the clock, without the need for the individual to check and go in person to the ministry's offices to obtain services.

